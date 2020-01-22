‘Monty Python’ star Terry Jones dies at 77

LONDON — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python troupe that revolutionized British comedy, has died at 77. The Jones family says he died Tuesday evening at his home in London after “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”

Jones also co-directed “Holy Grail” and directed “Life of Brian” and the 1983 Python film “The Meaning of Life.”