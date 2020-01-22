× Phil Lesh to headline 3-night LOCKN’ Festival in Virginia

ARRINGTON, Va. — Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is celebrating his 80th birthday by headlining three nights at the annual LOCKN’ music festival in Virginia.

“LOCKN’ 8 will see Phil Lesh playing alongside an array of legendary friends and special guests over three-days, joined each day by a lineup of additional artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks,” according to festival organizers.

Tickets for the festival, which is scheduled to run June 19 – 21, are available here starting January 23, 2020.

Other musicials announced in the preliminary lineup include:

Warren Haynes

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

David Crosby

Mike Gordon

John Mayer

Oteil Burbridge

