Phil Lesh to headline 3-night LOCKN’ Festival in Virginia
ARRINGTON, Va. — Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is celebrating his 80th birthday by headlining three nights at the annual LOCKN’ music festival in Virginia.
“LOCKN’ 8 will see Phil Lesh playing alongside an array of legendary friends and special guests over three-days, joined each day by a lineup of additional artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks,” according to festival organizers.
Tickets for the festival, which is scheduled to run June 19 – 21, are available here starting January 23, 2020.
Other musicials announced in the preliminary lineup include:
- Warren Haynes
- Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
- David Crosby
- Mike Gordon
- John Mayer
- Oteil Burbridge
