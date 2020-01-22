WATCH LIVE: House Managers deliver opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial

Phil Lesh to headline 3-night LOCKN’ Festival in Virginia

Posted 1:11 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 01:39PM, January 22, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE GRATEFUL DEAD - TPhil Lesh of The Grateful Dead perform at Grateful Dead Fare Thee Well Show at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Chicago, Ill. (Photo by Jay Blakesberg/Invision for the Grateful Dead/AP Images)

ARRINGTON, Va.  — Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh is celebrating his 80th birthday by headlining three nights at the annual LOCKN’ music festival in Virginia.

“LOCKN’ 8 will see Phil Lesh playing alongside an array of legendary friends and special guests over three-days, joined each day by a lineup of additional artists, with more to be announced in the coming weeks,” according to festival organizers.

Tickets for the festival, which is scheduled to run June 19 – 21, are available here starting January 23, 2020.

Other musicials announced in the preliminary lineup include:

  • Warren Haynes
  • Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
  • David Crosby
  • Mike Gordon
  • John Mayer
  • Oteil Burbridge

