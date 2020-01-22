Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Family Lifeline’s annual “Chocoholic” fundraiser brings some of the top chocolatiers and local bakers together for a decadently sweet evening of purpose. Today, Amy Strite, Executive Director of Family Lifeline along with sponsor Kaka Chachine of Impact Makers share information about the fundraiser and ways to get involved. “Chocoholic” supports Family Lifeline’s mission of assisting Central Virginia’s most vulnerable children, parents, and seniors by providing intensive in-home support, wellness, and education services. Last year’s event raised over $60,000 for the non-profit. Marie Basil and Victoria Miles of Mosaic Catering + Events shared their popular Nutella and Raspberry Empanadas recipe. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 6 pm - 9 pm at Main Street Station in Richmond. For more information, visit www.chocorva.com.

RECIPE:

For the dough

The Mosaic Catering and Events Team uses a premade product, discos, which can be purchased online and several Latin markets

For the filling

1. 2 tsp Nutella

2. 1 tsp semisweet chocolate chips

3. 1 tsp raspberry puree

For the rest

1. 1 egg, beaten

2. 1 TB Granulated sugar

3. Whipped cream, mint and raspberries for garnish

Instructions

1. Cut the Dough to desired size

2. Fill each one with filling

3. Crimp the dough by hand or using a fork

4. At this point freezing them for 15-20 minutes will help them setup

5. Pull them out of the freezer, let stand for 5-10 minutes then brush them with beaten egg

6. You can either bake at 350 F until golden brown or fry