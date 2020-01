Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say that a person was hit by a car near the intersection of Idlewood Avenue and S. Belvidere Street in Richmond Wednesday night.

Police responded around 7 pm for a crash involving personal injury.

CI sources say that a person crossing the road was struck on S. Belvidere St.

Police are currently on scene investigating. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.