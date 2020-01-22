Community Conversation: The Eggleston Family Legacy & Greenbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In the 1930’s, a black postal carrier from Harlem published a book, “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” that was part travel guide, part survival guide. You now have the chance to screen a film about that book and join in on a community conversation. Joining us this morning from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is Izzie Fuqua, the museum’s Adult Programs Coordinator, and Paula Saylor-Robinson, the Director of Audience Development and Community Engagement to tell us about this historical program and panel discussion. “Community Conversation: The Eggleston Family Legacy and Green Book” will take place in Sunday, January 26th from 2 pm - 3:30 pm in the Cheek Theater. Admission is free but tickets are required. Currently, the museum is managing a waitlist for the event. To place your name on the waitlist, call 804-340-1400.

The “Green Book” program kicks off the 2020 programming for Black History Month at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Here are a list of additional events you can take advantage of during Black History Month.

RVA Community Makers Art Activity (Sun, Feb 2 | 1 - 4 pm)

VMFA After Hours: VMFA Is for Lovers (Sat, Feb 15 | 7 - 11:30 pm)

ARTIST TALK: Paul Rucker (Fri, Feb 21 | 6:30 - 7:30 pm)

African American Read-In (Thu, Feb 27 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm)

Community Event: Celebrate Wiley! (Sat, Feb 29 | 10 - 11 am)

