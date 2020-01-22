Man arrested 3 years after deadly hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest more than three years after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Richmond’s Southside.

The wreck happened when two cars collided at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Terminal Avenue on Dec. 4, 2016.

The force of the crash caused one car to burst into flames before it struck a nearby utility pole.

The driver of that car, Kevin Wilson, became trapped and died at the scene.

Police have now charged Clarence Edward Sprouse III with murder, failure to stop, reckless driving and several other related charges.

Sprouse had a bond hearing Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 7.