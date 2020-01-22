× Chesterfield men wanted on kidnapping, drug-related charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two fugitives wanted for charges including kidnapping and distribution of controlled substances.

22-year-old Valentino Demetrius Hall is wanted for abduction and kidnapping. Hall is described as a 5 foot 7-inch black man weighing around 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Additionally, 46-year-old Elijah Marcel Thomas is wanted for distribution of controlled substance. Thomas is described as a 5 foot 10-inch tall black male weighing around 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or click p3Tips.com/699. We guarantee you will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.