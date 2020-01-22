Express to close 100 stores around the country

NEW YORK — Express, a staple in U.S. malls, will close about 100 stores as part of a restructuring plan as the chain grapples with drastic changes in where people spend their shopping dollars.

The retailer that caters to younger shoppers said earlier this month said it was laying of 10 percent of the staff at its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and its New York City design studio.

Express said Wednesday that it can cut its costs by $80 million partially through the store closures, nine of which took place in 2019.

The company plans to close another 31 stores this year, and 35 more by the end of next year.

Express has 12 stores in Virginia, including one Central Virginia store at Short Pump Town Center, according to the company’s website.

A list of which stores were closing was not available at last check Wednesday.

WTVR.com and the Associated Press contributed to this report.