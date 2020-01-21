Hopewell gets top high school football honors as VHSL releases all-state teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlottesville, Va. - The VHSL unveiled the 2019 Class 3 All-State football team and as you might expect of an undefeated state champion program, the Hopewell Blue Devils dominated the awards.

Head coach Ricky Irby was named State Coach of the Year, running back TreVeyon Henderson was the State Offensive Player of the Year as well as being named top kick returner as well. Defensive lineman Keyon Williams was named the State Defensive Player of the Year. All told, 5 different Blue Devils wound up on the first team All-State list.