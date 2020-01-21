RICHMOND, Va. - Kendra Robinson is a Virginia-based business woman who was diagnosed with hypertension at the age of 27 and decided to go on a journey to help other business owners prevent health problems related to the stresses of entrepreneurship. With the increasing diagnoses of heart disease, Kendra Robinson responded to the call to assist entrepreneurs in improving their health in her new book, “ The Healthy Boss”. While here, she also shared a healthy veggie quesadilla recipe that we just couldn’t resist. To learn more about “The Healthy Boss”, visithttp://www.healthy-boss.com/.
