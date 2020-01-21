Seafood Shrimp Scampi

RICHMOND, Va. - The Kitchen Magician Chef Ari Ankh stopped by our live show to share a delicious shrimp and lobster scampi from his upcoming four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Chef Ari’s Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, February 14 at Firehouse 15 located on 3011 Meadowbridge Road. Dinner will be served between 4 pm and 9 pm and reservations are required. To make your reservation, call 804-912-9951. You can learn more about The Kitchen Magician Catering at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com.
Seafood Scampi
Serves 4
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 2 Lobster Tail split down the center
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- Half of an onion diced small
- 1 pound fettuccine cooked until al dente
- 3/4 pound 16-20 shrimp shelled & deveined
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- 2 sticks of cubed butter
Instructions
- Place a sauté pan on medium high heat
- Add onions and sauté for about 1 minute
- Place garlic, shrimp and lobster tail in the pan and sauté on each side for about 30 seconds
- Deglaze the pan with white wine; add pasta, butter and lemon
- Sauté until slightly thickened
- Add parsley, salt and cracked black pepper to taste