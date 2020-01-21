WATCH LIVE: President Trump Senate Impeachment Trial

Seafood Shrimp Scampi

RICHMOND, Va. - The Kitchen Magician Chef Ari Ankh stopped by our live show to share a delicious shrimp and lobster scampi from his upcoming four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Chef Ari’s Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, February 14 at Firehouse 15 located on 3011 Meadowbridge Road. Dinner will be served between 4 pm and 9 pm and reservations are required. To make your reservation, call 804-912-9951. You can learn more about The Kitchen Magician Catering at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com.

 

Seafood Scampi

Serves 4

  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 Lobster Tail split down the center
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • Half of an onion diced small
  • 1 pound fettuccine cooked until al dente
  • 3/4 pound 16-20 shrimp shelled & deveined
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup chopped parsley
  • 2 sticks of cubed butter

 

Instructions

  1. Place a sauté pan on medium high heat
  2. Add onions and sauté for about 1 minute
  3. Place garlic, shrimp and lobster tail in the pan and sauté on each side for about 30 seconds
  4. Deglaze the pan with white wine; add pasta, butter and lemon
  5. Sauté until slightly thickened
  6. Add parsley, salt and cracked black pepper to taste
