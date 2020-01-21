Seafood Shrimp Scampi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Kitchen Magician Chef Ari Ankh stopped by our live show to share a delicious shrimp and lobster scampi from his upcoming four-course Valentine’s Day dinner. Chef Ari’s Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday, February 14 at Firehouse 15 located on 3011 Meadowbridge Road. Dinner will be served between 4 pm and 9 pm and reservations are required. To make your reservation, call 804-912-9951. You can learn more about The Kitchen Magician Catering at https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com.

Seafood Scampi

Serves 4

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 Lobster Tail split down the center

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

Half of an onion diced small

1 pound fettuccine cooked until al dente

3/4 pound 16-20 shrimp shelled & deveined

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup chopped parsley

2 sticks of cubed butter

Instructions