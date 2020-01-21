× Richmond firefighters encounter icy conditions during house fire

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters encountered icy conditions Tuesday morning while they battled a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2000 block of 2nd ave just after 1:00 a.m.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to extinguish the fire coming from the back of the house. During that time, firefighters say they had to take into account the sub-freezing temperatures and potential ice created from the water they used.

A family of seven was displaced from the fire. There were no injuries.