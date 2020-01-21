Richmond elementary school closes due to lack of heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond elementary school canceled classes Tuesday due to a lack of heat in the building.

RPS spokesperson Danielle Pierce says a pipe burst inside of George Mason Elementary School causing the heat to go out. She says crews are working to fix the issue and the school is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Parents were notified of the closure before school started Tuesday, according to Pierce.

