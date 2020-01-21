WATCH LIVE: President Trump Senate Impeachment Trial

Richmond elementary school closes due to lack of heat

Posted 11:52 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 12:47PM, January 21, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond elementary school canceled classes Tuesday due to a lack of heat in the building.

RPS spokesperson Danielle Pierce says a pipe burst inside of George Mason Elementary School causing the heat to go out. She says crews are working to fix the issue and the school is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Parents were notified of the closure before school started Tuesday, according to Pierce.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

 

