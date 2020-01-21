Police searching for 29-year-old missing out of Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 29-year-old woman last seen on January 9.

Heidi, also known as Samantha Hrabik was reported missing from the North Stedman Drive area in Petersburg.

Hrabik is 5'4'' and 158 lbs with light skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is known to frequent the Budget Inn and Econo Lodge in Petersburg.

If you have any information or have seen Hrabik, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.