Glen Allen woman killed in crash on Virginia bridge

Posted 1:06 pm, January 21, 2020, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Glen Allen woman was killed in a crash on the Veteran’s Bridge in Chesapeake.

Michelle Mclees, 49, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the Sunday afternoon crash.

“Witnesses to the crash stated that a Honda sedan driving in the northbound lane hit the center median, causing it to enter the southbound lane where it struck an oncoming Toyota sedan,” a
Chesapeake Police spokesperson said. “Both drivers and all passengers were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. [Mclees] VA, later died as a result of her injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Mclees worked for the American Heart Association in Richmond.

