× Iranian attending college in Boston is denied entry to US

An Iranian student attending college in Boston was denied entry to the U.S. and ordered to immediately fly back to his native country, despite a court order temporarily staying his removal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says that Northeastern University student Shahab Dehghani arrived in Boston on Monday with a valid student visa, but that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol refused his entry.

A federal judge issued an emergency stay of his removal Monday, but a judge said Tuesday it was moot since Dehghani had taken a flight out of the country that night. Dehghani’s attorneys say they are weighing legal options.