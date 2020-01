× Starbucks to open new drive-thru in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Machiattos and lattes soon will be flowing from the site of a former pizza restaurant in Chesterfield.

Starbucks is planning to construct a freestanding location in place of the shuttered Pizza Hut restaurant at 10141 Hull Street Road in the Big Lots-anchored Rockwood Square Shopping Center, according to preliminary site plans filed with the county.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.