How to Make a Vision Board That Actually Works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Maya Angelou once said, “words are things and someday we’ll be able to measure the power of words.” Motivational speaker Chardelle Moore says you have the power to live your best life in 2020. Through the power of visualization, you can put words down on a vision board and manifest what you want. Chardelle is the founder of Motivational Moore, a multimedia and communications company aimed to elevate the human consciousness. She transforms lives with her unique synergy of spirituality, personal development, and infinite creativity. To learn more about Chardelle Moore, visit https://www.chardellemoore.com/.