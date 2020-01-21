Giavos family to open new Continental in South Richmond

Posted 7:22 am, January 21, 2020, by

ontinental Manchester will be a similar concept to the Continental Westhampton at 5704 Grove Ave. (Photos by Mike Platania)

RICHMOND, Va. — A local restaurant group is expanding one of its West End brands to the other side of the river. Johnny Giavos said last week that his group will open the Continental Manchester, an offshoot of the Continental Westhampton.

The Manchester version is leasing space at 609 Hull St. in Thalhimer Realty Partners’ City View Marketplace development.

Next door to the Continental Manchester will be a small market, likely a Stella’s Grocery, the same concept he and his wife Katrina have run at three locations downtown, on Lafayette Street and in Scott’s Addition.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.