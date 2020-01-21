× Giavos family to open new Continental in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A local restaurant group is expanding one of its West End brands to the other side of the river. Johnny Giavos said last week that his group will open the Continental Manchester, an offshoot of the Continental Westhampton.

The Manchester version is leasing space at 609 Hull St. in Thalhimer Realty Partners’ City View Marketplace development.

Next door to the Continental Manchester will be a small market, likely a Stella’s Grocery, the same concept he and his wife Katrina have run at three locations downtown, on Lafayette Street and in Scott’s Addition.

