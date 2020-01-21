Clinton says ‘nobody likes’ Sanders, won’t commit to backing him if he’s the Democratic nominee

Hillary Clinton says “nobody likes” her former presidential rival Bernie Sanders, even as the Vermont senator remains among the front-runners in the 2020 Democratic race.

In an interview posted Tuesday with “The Hollywood Reporter,” Clinton was asked about a comment she makes in an upcoming documentary where she says Sanders was “in Congress for years” but, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

Clinton replied that the criticism still holds and refused to say she’d endorse him this cycle if he wins the party’s nomination.

Sanders campaign said it had no comment.

Clinton’s sentiments may only energize Sanders loyalists who believed the Democratic establishment rigged the 2016 primary in her favor.