At 90, Alaska Native woman will be 1st counted in US Census

Posted 4:46 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 04:47PM, January 21, 2020

In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 image, Lizzie Chimiugak looks on at her home in Toksook Bay, Alaska. Chimiugak, who turned 90 years old on Monday, is scheduled to be the first person counted in the 2020 U.S. Census on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A Yup’ik elder born to nomadic parents in western Alaska just after the start of the Great Depression is scheduled to be the first person counted in the 2020 Census.

Lizzie Chimiugak will be honored during a ceremony Tuesday at the school in Toksook Bay, just off Alaska’s western coast in the Bering Sea.

Completing the census form is not all the 90-year-old intends to do.

She is also taking the opportunity to perform with Alaska Native dancers during the ceremony and raise the alarm of climate change and what it’s doing to the fish and animals of western Alaska to other women at the ceremony.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.