RICHMOND, Va. - Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat harms your health, which often results in illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes. Cheryl Pelt wanted to take charge of her life and lost 93 pounds by partnering with Certified Health Coach Sharon McCauley of Reclaim Health, LLC. Today, Sharon and Cheryl share key tips for managing your health along with a healthy garlic butter meatballs and zoodles, using zucchini noodles recipe. You can find more about Reclaim Health, LLC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sumcoach.
Tips for Taking Charge of Your Physical Health
-
Woman homeless for 2 years in Richmond asks for help: ‘What more does it take?’
-
Friday’s ‘Young and The Restless’ to air overnight on CBS 6
-
Richmond airport travelers, Midlothian clinic visitors may have been exposed to measles, officials warn
-
Facebook launches new tool to help you get health tests and screenings
-
Former sales-head linked to massive Richmond lab indicted for alleged kickback scheme
-
-
VDH: ‘No immediate threat’ for exposure to measles after recent warning
-
Making the Holidays Healthier & Easier
-
Virginia doctor accused of performing ‘unnecessary surgeries’ on patients without their consent
-
Top 10 health questions America asked Dr. Google in 2019
-
Paul Manafort admitted to hospital
-
-
Eating chilies cuts risk of death from heart attack and stroke, study says
-
Avoid a financial hangover
-
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, check your pantry and fridge for these 6 recalled foods