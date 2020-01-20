Tips for Taking Charge of Your Physical Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat harms your health, which often results in illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes. Cheryl Pelt wanted to take charge of her life and lost 93 pounds by partnering with Certified Health Coach Sharon McCauley of Reclaim Health, LLC. Today, Sharon and Cheryl share key tips for managing your health along with a healthy garlic butter meatballs and zoodles, using zucchini noodles recipe. You can find more about Reclaim Health, LLC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sumcoach.