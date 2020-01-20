Reba Hollingsworth surprises stage 3 colon cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- During Virginia Union University's Community Leaders breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth got a chance to surprise a woman who is still smiling despite the odds.

In her 30s, Charmica Epps battled and beat stage three colon cancer.

And with the help of Loyalty Automotive, CBS 6 was able to surprise her on her birthday.

"We want to bless you with flowers and something to pamper yourself, and also a donation to colon cancer research... thank you for all you do."