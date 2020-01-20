× More than 600 volunteers clean up cemetery to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 600 volunteers descended on Evergreen Cemetery in Henrico on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a day of service

Evergreen cemetery dates back to the 1870’s and its 60 acres is the final resting place for thousands of African Americans who helped build the city of Richmond.

The volunteers spent the day clearing debris in an effort to open up about 40 more acres of the cemetery, which has fallen into disrepair.

“We have found some amazing names and stories in connection to the Richmond Community that we’re going to be sharing over Black History Month and thorugh the years to come,” John Sydnor, Executive Director of the Enrichment Foundation said.

Evergreen accepts volunteers every Saturday to come clean up.

“Next time you come bring a friend and have your friend bring a friend because this is something that is just not for now, it’s generational, so we’re going to want your family, children, everybody to come so they know when they grow up, they can bring their children as well to help us out,” volunteer manager Genifer Ross said.