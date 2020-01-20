Making an Impact in our Community with FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. - Feed More, Incorporated collects, prepares, and distributes food to our neighbors in need all across Central Virginia. Joining us this morning with more on how you can get involved is Doug Pick, President and CEO of Feed More. Feed More is located at 1415 Rhoadmiller Street in Richmond. Learn more by visiting www.feedmore.org or call 804-251-2500. You can also find them on facebook atwww.facebook.com/feedmore or on Twitter @FeedMoreInc.
