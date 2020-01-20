‘Funny looking husky’ adopted after viral Facebook post

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — A “funny looking husky” has been adopted after a Facebook post went viral.

Jubilee is a 4-year-old husky who had been at Husky House in New Jersey for a long time.

She came from a breeder who said he couldn’t sell her because she was “weird” looking.

“I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog,” the post said. “Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

Jubilee had been at Husky House for two years without any applications to adopt her.

But after her post went viral and was shared 47,000 times, Jubilee found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters and has joined new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life!

If you want to know more about Husky House, click here.

This story was originally published by staff at WFTS.