Man arrested after shooting during attempted triple robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man police say opened fire while trying to rob three people in Petersburg early Monday morning has been arrested.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss Chambliss with Petersburg Police said officers learned of the crime when they met a shooting victim an area hospital around 1:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect tried to to rob the victim and two other people before the victim was shot in the 1400 block of W. Wythe Street.

Police arrested 21-year-old Enoch Brown of Petersburg.

Brown was charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Brown is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail, according to online records.

Officials said the shooting victim has injuries that are not life-threatening.