RICHMOND, Va. – We met Elijah Coles-Brown, a Teen Motivational Speaker and Social Justice Advocate, almost 5 years ago when his motto “unlimited possibilities when you read, dream, and imagine” captured our attention. In honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday, Elijah visited our live show to share an excerpt from one of Dr. King’s famous speeches, “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top”. Today Elijah also participated in The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration presented by the Baptist Minister’s Conference of Goochland and Vicinity at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 10 am. To learn more about Elijah, visit https://dreamersimagine.com.
Elijah Coles Brown
-
