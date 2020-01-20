Southern-style love served at Charlotte’s in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Nikki Gregory and Paul Polk are in love. Need proof? Eat their food. The chef/owners of Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas drew from their Virginia roots to develop the menu at their new downtown Richmond restaurant.
“A lot of our menu items are influenced by stuff we grew up on,” Gregory, a Newport News native said.
Polk, a native of Kilmarnock, Virginia, shared the story of how he and Gregory met at culinary school in Charlotte, North Carolina and how that relationship has heated up in the kitchen.
“I don’t think [Charlotte’s ] would exist without both of us,” he said. “We were really good at doing things separately and then coming back together and making a really good product.”
One of the products the couple brought to Richmond is their traditional Tidewater yock a mein dish, aka Yock.
“Our version has ketchup in it,” Gregory said. “Green onions, red onions, garlic, and we reduce it and let it get that flavor. And then we put smoked chicken in it, collard greens, shaved onion, green onions, a pickled egg and then tomato jam.”
Get to know Nikki and Paul on this week’s episode of “Eat It, Virginia!”
I had the distinct honor and privilege to break bread with some new friends this month. Paul (@flavor_sage) and Nikki (@nikkig_yall) own and operate Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas (@charlottesllc) in downtown Richmond. While their restaurant is relatively new, the food they serve dates back generations, inspired by the Southern cuisine on which they were raised. After our nearly hour-long interview, the couple invited Robey (@callmerobey) and me to stay for breakfast. It was as humbling as it was delicious. We hope you enjoy Monday’s @eatitvirginia podcast as much as we enjoyed this meal. ❤️ #cbs6 #rva #richmondva #richmond #virginia #rvadine #food #southernfood #newportnews #yall
Let’s talk @charlottesllc. 1.) You should know they have Yockamein. 2.) Also, hand-pies, incredible vegan options and insane crab soup. Two @johnsonandwales graduates making everything from a fried chicken galantine (I mean, come on!) to focaccia (they are proofing it on top of the coffee maker!).