RICHMOND, Va. - Christian Bolar is a talented singer songwriter and was recently named a 2019 Stellar Award Nominee. The 12 year-old singer, musician, athlete, actor, and talk show host returned to Virginia This Morning to share two songs, “The Impossible Dream” and “Place It In His Hands”. Christian’s music is now available on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital outlets. You can also find the official music video for his most recent single “No Games” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv2XKC3Yfy4&feature=youtu.be.