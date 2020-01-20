RICHMOND, Va. - Christian Bolar is a talented singer songwriter and was recently named a 2019 Stellar Award Nominee. The 12 year-old singer, musician, athlete, actor, and talk show host returned to Virginia This Morning to share two songs, “The Impossible Dream” and “Place It In His Hands”. Christian’s music is now available on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital outlets. You can also find the official music video for his most recent single “No Games” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv2XKC3Yfy4&feature=youtu.be.
Christian Bolar
-
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” performed by Sid Kingsley & Jordan Stoll
-
My Richmond: Dan Roberts
-
Jerel Crockett vying to be R&B’s next big star from Central Virginia
-
Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together
-
Singer-songwriter David Olney dies on stage at 71
-
-
“Carol of the Bells” performed by The Gonzales Sisters
-
Mickie James performs her new song “Christmas Presence”
-
Audacity Brass Band performs “Carol of the Bells”
-
“The Christmas Song” performed by CBS 6’s Shannon Lilly
-
AARP Virginia presents “Sips and Sounds,” a Night of Jazz
-
-
TobyMac writes emotional tribute to his late son
-
Shannon Lilly performs the National Anthem
-
Top 5 Trends to Look for in the Automotive World