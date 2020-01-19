SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

Posted 7:03 pm, January 19, 2020, by

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts within the next few months to the International Space Station.

The company founded and led by Elon Musk mimicked an emergency launch escape Sunday in the skies above Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A Falcon rocket blasted off as normal, but just over a minute into flight, the Dragon capsule catapulted off the top with a pair of mannequins aboard.

The Falcon engines deliberately shut down, and the booster tumbled out of control and crashed into the Atlantic.

The capsule, meanwhile, parachuted into the ocean. The flight lasted about nine minutes.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.