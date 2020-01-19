Interfaith leaders plan prayer vigil, call for peace before Richmond gun-rights rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Interfaith leaders will hold a vigil Monday morning before thousands are expected to attend a gun-rights rally on Lobby Day at the Virginia state Capitol.

Organizers said the prayer vigil at a church not far from Capitol Square seeks to give the community another layer of security.

"We felt it was just important not to let fear be the overcoming vibration," Rev. Linda Higgins of St.John's United Church said. "If it was just the annual gun rally, this event [the prayer vigil] would probably not happen."

But Higgins said Lobby Day is completely different in 2020.

"This event is happening because of the fear mongering that has been happening around the possibility that there will be people from out-of-state who may be here to cause violence," Higgins said.

Northam: Militia and hate groups plan to 'disrupt our democratic process with acts of violence'

Gov. Ralph Northam said violent threats from out-of-state militias and hate groups prompted him to issue an executive order to temporary ban on guns and all other weapons from Capitol Square through Tuesday p.m.

"We have received credible intelligence from our law enforcement agencies of threats of violence surrounding the demonstration planned for Monday," Northam said during a Wednesday news conference. "This includes extremist rhetoric similar to what has been seen before major incidents, such as Charlottesville in 2017."

Northam said those militia and hate groups plan to "disrupt our democratic process with acts of violence."

Examples, according to Northam, include "threats of storming our Capitol," weaponizing drones over Capitol Square and individuals conducting surveillance operations on Capitol entrances and exits.

Officials said state and city police will be on patrol and monitoring the areas surrounding Capitol Square.

Businesses on alert

Businesses near Capitol Square like Edible Arrangements , Capitol Waffle and Maple Bourbon are taking precautions by either closing up shop or keeping watch.

Madison Ellis, who works at Edible Arrange is hoping Monday will be peaceful.

"We’ll probably lock this door in the morning for when the protest starts," Ellis explained. "But by the end of the day, we’ll probably unlock it.... I hope that everything goes smoothly and safely that there's no trouble."

Reverend: 'We are simply wanting peace'

Meanwhile, Higgins said prayer is the best defense for threats of possible violence.

"We are not aiming at those people who want to talk to legislators," Higgins said. "We're not trying to stop people from doing that, we are simply wanting peace and for people within Richmond to feel safe."

The Prayers and Words for Peace vigil is slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church at 411 E. Grace Street.

Contact Rev. Drew Wilson at 804-648-8319 for more information.