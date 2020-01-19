Man kills grizzly in self-defense, keeps claws as a memento

KALISPELL, Mont. — A Montana man told investigators that he cut off a grizzly bear’s claws after shooting it in self-defense because he was mad that the bear was going to eat him.

The Flathead Beacon reports 35-year-old Bryan Berg was fined $5,000 and sentenced to probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to illegal transport of grizzly bear claws.

Prosecutors say Berg shot the bear in self-defense in Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness in 2017.

He cut off the claws and pushed the carcass over the side of a mountain.

Berg told investigators he wanted to keep the claws as a memento.

