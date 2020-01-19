Coldest temps in almost a year arrive this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The majority of January has had temperatures above normal. Last Saturday had a record high of 72°.

A blast of arctic air will move across our area from Sunday night into mid-week.

Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s.

Highs Monday will be 35-40° for most areas. Wind chills will make it feel more the like the 20s to around 30° during the day.

Tuesday morning will be very cold. Some outlying areas will dip to 10-15°.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The last time Richmond had a high temperature below 38° was last February.

It will stay cold for Tuesday night with lows in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate a bit on Wednesday, with highs breaking 40°. Highs will be near 50° Thursday, and in the low to mid 50s at the end of the week.

Despite the cold air, we will see lots of sunshine for most of the week. Clouds will increase later Thursday into Friday, and our next chance of precipitation will be rain Friday night and Saturday.

