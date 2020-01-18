Man wanted for Goochland gas station knifepoint robbery arrested at convenience store

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a 33-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly used a knife to rob a gas station in Goochland County Friday night.

Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Valero gas station at 1700 Ashland Road just after 10:50 p.m.

“Based on the information provided by witnesses, a be on the lookout alert (BOLO) was issued for the subject and the vehicle involved in the robbery,” officials posted on Facebook.

Deputies found a suspect and vehicle matching the description less than 10 minutes later at another Goochland convenience store.

Travis Wade Bernard was arrested without incident, deputies said.

Bernard was charged in several crimes, including the gas station robbery, officials said.