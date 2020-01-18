🌩️TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to rain🌩️

Officer shoots robbery suspect outside Atlanta mall

Posted 11:07 pm, January 18, 2020, by

ATLANTA — Authorities say a police sergeant foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta’s largest malls.

Atlanta police say two suspects were arrested Saturday night after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall.

Even though the altercation did not occur inside the mall, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover.

Police say the suspect who was shot had refused to drop his gun, prompting a police sergeant to shoot him twice. The suspect was stable condition. No officers were injured and the robbery victim was not seriously injured.

