WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team has issued a fiery response ahead of opening arguments in his impeachment trial while House Democrats laid out their case in forceful fashion, saying the president had “abandoned his oath” and betrayed the public trust.

The dueling statements preview arguments both sides intend to make once Trump’s impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday.

Democrats and lawyers for the president are seeking to make their case for a Republican-led Senate and for an American public bracing for a presidential election in 10 months.