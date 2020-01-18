Gun-rights activists gear up for show of force in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An unprecedented show of force by gun-rights activists is expected on Monday in Virginia.

They are angry over the state's new Democratic majority leadership and its plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

Thousands of gun activists are expected to turn out. Second Amendment groups have identified the state as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Authorities in Virginia are taking precautions since extremist groups have blanketed social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at potential violence.