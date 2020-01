Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A celebration was held in Shockoe Bottom Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Edgar Allan Poe.

The American poet and writer would have turned 211 years old Sunday.

The Poe Museum's Birthday Bash, which continued through midnight, featured live music, tours, living history and theatrical presentations.

Poe called the River City home for most of his childhood and portions of his adult life.

