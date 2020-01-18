🌩️TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar to rain🌩️

Richmond man arrested in Henrico homicide

Posted 5:37 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 05:44PM, January 18, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have made an arrest after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night at a home in Henrico County.

Police were called to the Sandpiper Drive, near Lark Drive, at about 9:41 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting.

"Henrico Police arrived and were directed to the injured male inside the residence," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "[He] succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

The victim was later identified as Phillip Duron Adkins of Henrico County.

Police said Saturday that officers arrested 23-year-old Deion Lincoln Smallwood, of Richmond, in Henrico County.

Smallwood was charged with murder, police said.

"Detectives responded and are looking for any details leading up to this deadly even," a Henrico Police spokesperson said

Anyone with information, to include home surveillance should contact Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

