What You’ll See at the 2020 Richmond Fishing Expo

Posted 1:12 pm, January 17, 2020, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fishing Expo is underway this weekend at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Kevin Whitley joined us this morning to give a preview of what visitors will see this year. Whitley, who's also known as Kayak Kevin, is a saltwater kayak master angler. He's one of several experts who will be on hand at the expo. The Richmond Fishing Expo is Friday, January 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket information and a full list of exhibitors, click here.

