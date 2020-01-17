RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a new year and the start of a new decade. The next ten years will lay the groundwork for the next century for car buyers and sellers. Virginia This Morning host Jessica Noll talked via satellite with Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor of cars.com. Watch the video above to hear the top 5 trends that will shape the automotive world. For more information, click here.
Top 5 Trends to Look for in the Automotive World
