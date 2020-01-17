× RVA Weekend Events:Freedom Classic Festival & Richmond Jewish Food Festival

Richmond Fishing Expo January 17 – 19

Meadow Event Park, Doswell

Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday 9am-7pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Shop from over 60 retail and specialty tackle shops. The Richmond Fishing Expo has the largest array of tackle, combined with some of the top professionals and experts. Admission Adults $9, Seniors 60+ & Military $8, Jr. Anglers (6-12) $5, Children 5 & under FREE. For more information visit https://www.richmondfishingexpo.com/

25th anniversary of the Freedom Classic Festival

Saturday, January 18th, gates open at 4,

At VSU’s state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Center

The day includes a doubleheader between Virginia Union University (VUU) and Virginia State University (VSU) women’s at 6pm, men’s at 8pm. There are also several drumline performances and a college/vendor fair on the concourse. For details visit http://www.freedomclassicfestival.com/

15th-anniversary Vibe Frost 2020, January 18th, 5:30 pm – 10 pm

at The Positive Vibe Foundation & Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe, 2825 Hathaway Road, Richmond, featuring live music, great eats, and drinks. A $5 donation is requested at the door and all proceeds support our Training Program for Young Adults.

Schedule of performers: 5:30 – Sweet Potatoes; 6:30 – The Hullabaloos; 7:30 – The Taters; 8:30 – The Tin Can Fish Band; 9:30 – The Janet Martin Band. For more information visit https://positiveviberva.com/ or call 804-560-9622.

The 13th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival

January 19 & 20, 11:30am – 7:30pm

Weinstein Jewish Community Center,

5403 Monument Avenue Richmond, VA

Jewish foods, entertainment, and vendors both days. Park easily in the neighborhood across Monument Ave from the Weinstein JCC, then catch the free festival shuttle to and from the JCC. Shuttles pick up passengers on Lake Ave, Cutshaw Ave, Treboy Ave, and W. Grace Street. Pick up passengers at the rear of the Weinstein JCC and drop them off north of Monument. For more information visit http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/

Community Planning Workshop: The African American Experience CIRCA 1900 at Maymont

Tuesday, January 21, 4-6pm, Garden Hall

On National Day of Racial Healing, share your ideas and experiences during a community discussion to help plan for a broader, more in-depth African American narrative at Maymont. Bring opinions and inspirations regarding historical and modern-day stories of African American democracy, diversity and opportunity, especially in relation to the Maymont Mansion exhibition that interprets the work and home lives of the African American staff at Maymont, 1893-1925. The Maymont Mansion Belowstairs exhibition will be open to registrants for self-guided tours before the workshop. Ideas will be shared in small groups in a breakout format for this planning session. Free admission. Capacity is limited, and advance registration is required. Register online at maymont.org by January 20; for information, call 804-358-7166, ext. 329. More details visit https://maymont.org/event/community-planning-workshop-the-african-american-experience-circa-1900/