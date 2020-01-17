RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ annual Hot Stove Banquet is coming up, and proceeds help rebuild youth baseball fields right here in Richmond. General manager Ben Rothrock and executive director of marketing and promotions Anthony Oppermann visited Virginia This Morning to share details about the event. The 2020 Hot Stove Banquet will be held at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, January 22. Tickets are $100 per person or $75 for season ticket holders. To purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about Squirrels Baseball, call 804-359-3866 or visit their website.
Richmond Flying Squirrels Annual Hot Stove Banquet for Charity
