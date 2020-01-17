× Police identify man killed in Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the 8700 block of Hull Street Road at about 2:42 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was found dead on the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man’s body just off Hull Street Road and down an embankment, in front of Crosse Point Church.

Police identified the man as Dana Roach, 59, of the 8100 block of Wyntrebrooke Court in Chesterfield County.

Police believe that Roach was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.