Pigeon wearing tiny sombrero discovered in Reno

Posted 12:06 pm, January 17, 2020, by

RENO, Nev. — A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero has been seen in Reno, Nevada, following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas.

KOLO-TV reports that Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird Wednesday saying it’s quirky and fun but still inhumane.

Washoe County Animal Service officials say it is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region.

Animal officials say the sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week.

