Police ID man killed in Henrico home

Posted 2:14 pm, January 17, 2020, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the man killed in a Henrico home as 40-year-old Phillip Duron Adkins.

Police were called to the Sandpiper Drive, near Lark Drive, at about 9:41 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting.

“Henrico Police arrived and were directed to the injured male inside the residence,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “[He] succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Police are still investigation what happened in the moments before the shooting. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Anyone with information, to include home surveillance should contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

