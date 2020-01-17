3 linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia

Police in Georgia say three men linked to a violent white supremacist group have been charged with conspiring to commit murder.

Luke Austin Lane of Floyd County, Jacob Kaderli of Dacula, and Michael Helterbrand of Dalton, Ga were also charged with participating in a criminal street gang. Details of their cases have been sealed by a judge, Floyd County police Sgt. Chris Fincher said.

The announcement of their arrests comes a day after three other members of The Base, who were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Richmond, were arrested on federal charges.

The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday’s rally in Richmond will turn violent. Experts say members of The Base train in military-style camps, want to create a white ethno-state and have pledged violence against minorities.

Thursday, the FBI announced the arrests of 33-year-old Brian Mark Lemley Jr., William 19-year-old Garfield Bilbrough IV, and 27-year-old Patrik Jordan Mathews. They have been charged with multiple firearms and immigration-related offenses.

Mathews is a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist.