Man wanted in 2 pharmacy robberies in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a man wanted in two pharmacy robberies in Chesterfield County.

The first incident occurred at the Walgreens at 20 Buford Road on December 7, 2019. The second occurred at the CVS located at 6400 Ironbridge Road on December 12, 2019.

In both robberies, police say the suspect entered the business and attempted to make a small purchase. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect reached over the counter and took the money.

No weapon displayed and no one was injured during the incidents.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Rafphy Damonte Henderson. He is described as a black male, 6 foot 4 inches tall weighing about 240 pounds. His last known address was in the 1800 block of Williamsburg Road.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.