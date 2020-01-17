Day Three DIY Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter often causes dry skin. Joy Davis is a Richmond skincare entrepreneur. She visited Virginia This Morning to share some tips on how to "winterize" the skin. Joy shared easy steps to make moisturizer, lip balm and makeup remover. Joy's company, Day Three Bath & Body, specializes in products made with natural, high-quality ingredients and a large portion of their products are 100% vegan. To learn more about Joy and her skincare products, click here.

